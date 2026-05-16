IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Ambati Rayudu names THIS star as complete middle-order batter, his name is…

Ambati Rayudu names THIS star as complete middle-order batter, his name is…

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu praised a star player after his brilliant performance in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 16, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Published On May 16, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 16, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Ambati Rayudu praised Kartik Sharma

Ambati Rayudu praises a star batter

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu praised young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Kartik Sharma after his impressive 71 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), saying the youngster is developing into a complete middle-order player.

Kartik played a fighting knock of 71 off 42 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes after CSK lost early wickets in their seven-wicket defeat to LSG at the Ekana Stadium.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Also Read: KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash

Rayudu says Kartik Sharma looks ready for Indian conditions

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, Rayudu said Kartik’s preparation against pace bowling stood out during the innings.

I think it’s been exceptional. He was prepared for a lot of short bowling against a team that has good fast bowlers – that shows his preparation has been spot on,” Rayudu said.

Rayudu also praised Kartik’s batting against spin and his ability to judge length quickly.

His game against spin, too, has been quite exceptional in reading length. I just think he’s turning into a complete middle-order batter. Especially for conditions at home in India, he is looking very, very good,” he added.

Ambati Rayudu impressed with Kartik Sharma’s batting development

The former CSK batter said Kartik already has the ability to clear the boundary consistently against both pace and spin.

He can hit sixes against both fast bowlers and spinners. His batsmanship will improve over time with confidence and experience. He will understand better when to take singles and doubles on certain pitches. Once he gets into those details, I feel his strike rate will improve even more,” Rayudu said.

Rayudu also highlighted Kartik’s quick improvement despite batting lower down the order earlier in the season.

“I think his progress has been pretty rapid, and he’s looking really good. He is a fast learner. He was learning on the job because he batted at No. 6 and No. 7 in the first half of the IPL, which is not an easy role. But since he has started batting at No. 4 and No. 5, he has been batting exceptionally well,” he said.

Earlier in the match, CSK posted 187/5 thanks largely to Kartik’s innings and Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 32. But LSG chased the target comfortably after a brilliant 90 from Mitchell Marsh and a 135-run opening partnership with Josh Inglis.

Also Read: Justin Langer calls Akash Singh â€˜Most Professional Player’ after match winning spell vs CSK

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Ravi Shastri blasts Anshul Kamboj for poor strategy after expensive spell vs LSG, says…

IPL 2026: Ravi Shastri blasts Anshul Kamboj for poor strategy after expensive spell vs LSG, says…
Justin Langer calls Akash Singh ‘Most Professional Player’ after match winning spell vs CSK

Justin Langer calls Akash Singh ‘Most Professional Player’ after match winning spell vs CSK
KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash

KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash
KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens

Latest News

Pakistan star player suffers a serious injury against Bangladesh in the second Test

Ambati Rayudu names THIS star player as a proper middle-order batter

Ravi Shastri’s strong advice & criticism of Anshul Kamboj

Langer praises Akash Singh after heroic spell for LSG

IPL 2026 Predicted XIs: Shubman Gill’s GT eye playoffs as KKR face must win clash

IPL 2026 Prediction: GT favourites as KKR fight for survival at Eden Gardens

Editor's Pick

KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash

KKR vs GT Predicted XIs IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans eye playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders face must win clash
KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans favourites as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for survival at Eden Gardens
Big blow for Rishabh Pant! LSG skipper slapped with Rs 1200000 fine despite comfortable win against CSK

Big blow for Rishabh Pant! LSG skipper slapped with Rs 1200000 fine despite comfortable win against CSK
Rishabh Pant makes heartwarming statement after LSG’s win over CSK despite playoff elimination

Rishabh Pant makes heartwarming statement after LSG’s win over CSK despite playoff elimination
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s calm message on CSK’s playoff hopes after defeat vs LSG, says…

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s calm message on CSK’s playoff hopes after defeat vs LSG, says…
Akash Singh reveals the reason behind his note celebration against CSK in IPL 2026, says…

Akash Singh reveals the reason behind his note celebration against CSK in IPL 2026, says…