New Delhi: Former Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement before the final match of the IPL 2023 against the Gujarat Titans. The CSK batter nailed 19 runs off eight deliveries, a cameo that eventually helped CSK win their fifth IPL title.

After his retirement, Rayudu is all set to make his debut in politics. According to reports in Times of India, Rayudu is planning to contest Lok Sabha elections from one of the seats in Krishna or Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a TOI source, "Senior politicians in the party have suggested that Rayudu pick up either Ponnur or Guntur West segments in case he wants to contest the assembly polls".

Rayudu met Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy twice last week, which also raised speculation on his political career.

Praising Jagan, the 37-year-old Rayudu had said, "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for youngsters entering politics. He is spearheading development in all the regions instead of concentrating on one area."