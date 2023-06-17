Ambati Rayudu To Contest Lok Sabha Election ? Fact Check Of Viral News
Ex-Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu is all set to make his debut in politics after taking retirement from the Indian Premier League.
New Delhi: Former Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement before the final match of the IPL 2023 against the Gujarat Titans. The CSK batter nailed 19 runs off eight deliveries, a cameo that eventually helped CSK win their fifth IPL title.
After his retirement, Rayudu is all set to make his debut in politics. According to reports in Times of India, Rayudu is planning to contest Lok Sabha elections from one of the seats in Krishna or Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh.
According to a TOI source, "Senior politicians in the party have suggested that Rayudu pick up either Ponnur or Guntur West segments in case he wants to contest the assembly polls".
Rayudu met Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy twice last week, which also raised speculation on his political career.
Praising Jagan, the 37-year-old Rayudu had said, "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for youngsters entering politics. He is spearheading development in all the regions instead of concentrating on one area."
Ambati Rayudu likely to join politics. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants Rayudu to contest in the next polls. (Reported by TOI). pic.twitter.com/vFTXNmGqvy
Rayudu Opens Up About His 3D Controversy
Just one month before the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India Captain Virat Kohli told the press that Ambati Rayudu was a certainty for the No. 4 slot in the 'Men In Blue' squad for the multi-nation event. However, when the squad was announced for the marquee tournament, Rayudu's name was a surprise exclusion.
In response Rayudu expressed his disappointment via tweet which went viral all over the internet. In the tweet he wrote, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup". His tweet got him in trouble as many BCCI officials were triggered.
Years after that controversy, Rayudu has finally opened up about his selection controversy.
"I had some issues with the member of the selection committee when I was playing with them in the early stages of my career, which might be one of the reasons why I was out of the team in World Cup 2019" Rayudu told TV9 Telugu.
