Mumbai: Veteran India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has been a star for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Rayudu surprised one and all when he took to Twitter on Saturday and claimed that this would be his last IPL. He also thanked Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – teams he has been part off.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” he tweeted.

Soon after tweeting this, he deleted it and that has confused his fans over whether he is in a dilemma.

Here is the deleted tweet: