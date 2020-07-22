AMD vs CYM Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Amdocs Cricket Club vs Cyprus Moufflons Cricket Club Fantasy Tips July 22, 7:30 PM IST

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team And Picks

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Tips: The opening fixture of the day saw Punjab Lions defeating Amdocs by eight wickets. Batting first, Amdocs could only manage 65/6 from their allotted 10 overs. The target was never going to be a challenge for Punjab batsmen who sprinted to victory in just 4.1 overs. In the second match, Cyprus Moufflans scored 135/5 after batting first. However, their opponents Nicolsa Tigers were stopped at 128/8 in 10 overs.

We are into the day three of the ECS T10- Cyprus with five more matches lined up for Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Punjab will take on Amdocs followed by Nicosia vs Moufflons. Punjab will again take the field against Moufflons to complete the afternoon session. In the evening, Moufflons will play their third match of the day against Amdocs and fourth against Punjab. So Moufflons are going to have a pretty busy Wednesday.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Amdocs Cricket Club vs Cyprus Moufflons Cricket Club Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

AMD vs CYM Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Gursewak Singh (captain), Vimal Khanduri (vice-captain), Ashish Srivastava, Ravi Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Santosh Manda, Manikanta Ranimekala, Waqar Ali, Kamal Raiz, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun

Amdocs Cricket Club vs Cyprus Moufflons Cricket Club Full Squad List

AMD: Shailendra Chauhan, Preetaj Doel, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Saurabh Panghal, Chaitas Shah, Avanish Rane, Rahul Shukla, Vijaya Naravula, Aniket Malpure, Aritra Chakraborty, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Giridhar Singh, Gaurav Sangwan, Neelesh Makarande, Sanjeev Kumar, Lahu Deshmukh

CYM: Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Hussain, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurdeep Sharma,Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Chamal Sadun, Muneeb Mughal, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Zeeshan Sarwar, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murali Alanki, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan