AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC FanCode Team Prediction Dream11 FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AMD vs CYM at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In Match 5 & 6 of FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Amdocs CC will take on Cyprus Moufflons CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus AMD vs CYM match will start at 9:30 PM & 12:00 AM IST September 18.

Here is the Dream11 ECCS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, AMD vs CYM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Cyprus Moufflons CC Dream11 Team Player List, AMD vs CYM Probable XIs Dream11 ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Amdocs CC, Cyprus Moufflons CC, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC will take place at 9 PM and 11:30 AM September 18.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

AMD vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Scott Austin, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Ashish Srivastava, Vinayak Chincholkar, Vimal Khanduri, Kulwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Arjun Pasoriya, Rahul Shukla.

Captain: Gursewak Singh Vice-captain: Vimal Khanduri

AMD vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

Amdocs CC

Vinayak Chincholkar, Vimal Khanduri, Preetaj Deol (wk), Srikanth Komiripalepu, Ashish Srivastava, Prince Rai, Gaurav Sagwan, Arjun Pasoriya, Saurabh Panghal, Hitesh Thadani (c), Rahul Shukla.

Cyprus Moufflons CC: Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar (wk), Muhammad Hussain (c), Waqar Ali, Murtaza Yamin, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMD Dream11 Team/ CYM Dream11 Team/ Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Moufflons CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.