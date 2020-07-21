AMD vs LIG Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Amdocs vs Limassol Gladiators Fantasy Tips July 21, 7:30 PM IST

AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team And Picks

AMD vs LIG Dream11 Tips: The league is underway with five matches played on Day 1 (July 20) in Cyprus. Five matches will be played on Day 2 as well.

Below are the results from the opening day fixtures

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Amdocs vs Limassol Gladiators Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

AMD vs LIG Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs LIG My Dream11 Team

Noman Zeb (captain), Ashish Srivastava (vice-captain), Asifur Rehman, Vimal Khanduri, Bilal Ahmad, Vilok Sharma, Gaurav Sagwan, Naresh Kumar, Anwar Jahid, Swaroop Pattanaik, Venkat Reddy Kayathi

Amdocs vs Limassol Gladiators Full Squad List

AMD: Lahu Deshmukh, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Avinash Rane, Shailendra Chauhan, Sanjeev Kumar, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Aniket Malpure, Preetaj Deol, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Chaitas Shah, Neelesh Makarande, Vijaya Naravula, Aritra Chakraborty, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Vimal Khanduri, Ashish Srivastava

LIG: Sheryar Orakzai, Venkat Reddy Kayathi, Murtaza Khan, Sadiq Khan, Babar Ayub, Jagtar Singh, Honey Gori, Fawad Ali, Zulqarnain Rehan, Malik Bilal, Syed Nasir, Shahzeb Shah, Muhammad Ashraf, Pradeep Gangappa, Srikanth Gattupally, Noman Zeb, Bilal Ahmad, Shahid Ali, Anwar Jahid, Rakibul Hasan, Asraf Ud-din, Asifur Rehman, Naresh Kumar, Hamid Bilal