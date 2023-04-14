Advertisement

Best players list of AMD vs LQ, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team AMD vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of AMD vs LQ, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Amdocs CC vs Limassol Qalandars will take place at 5:40 & 7:35 PM IST

Start Time: April 14, Friday, 06:10 & 8:05 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

AMD vs LQ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Varun Malhotra(WK)

Batsmen: Gaurav Sagwan, Vimal Khanduri, Sohail Ahmed

All-rounders: Muhammad Farooq(C), Naveed Akhtar, Ahmed Waleed

Bowlers: Junaid Bhatti, Ketan Dhane, Vinod Sawant

 

AMD vs LQ Probable XI

Amdocs CC (AMD): Preetaj Deol(WK), Gaurav Sagwan, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu(WK), Hitesh Thadani(C), Sagar Sanap, Vinod Sawant, Prince Rai, Avinash Rane, Rahul -Shukla, Ketan Dhane

Limassol Qalandars (LQ): Varun Malhotra(WK), Sohail Ahmed, Ahmed Waleed, Prashant Patel, Muhammad Farooq(C), Numan Munir, Naveed Akhtar, Feroz Khan, Muhammad Mohsin, Junaid Bhatti, Parminder Singh

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

