AMD vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 25 & 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 2:20 PM IST

Best players list of AMD vs LQ, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team AMD vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of AMD vs LQ, Amdocs CC Dream11 Team Player List, Limassol Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Amdocs CC vs Limassol Qalandars will take place at 5:40 & 7:35 PM IST

Start Time: April 14, Friday, 06:10 & 8:05 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

AMD vs LQ My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Varun Malhotra(WK)

Batsmen: Gaurav Sagwan, Vimal Khanduri, Sohail Ahmed

All-rounders: Muhammad Farooq(C), Naveed Akhtar, Ahmed Waleed

Bowlers: Junaid Bhatti, Ketan Dhane, Vinod Sawant

AMD vs LQ Probable XI

Amdocs CC (AMD): Preetaj Deol(WK), Gaurav Sagwan, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu(WK), Hitesh Thadani(C), Sagar Sanap, Vinod Sawant, Prince Rai, Avinash Rane, Rahul -Shukla, Ketan Dhane

Limassol Qalandars (LQ): Varun Malhotra(WK), Sohail Ahmed, Ahmed Waleed, Prashant Patel, Muhammad Farooq(C), Numan Munir, Naveed Akhtar, Feroz Khan, Muhammad Mohsin, Junaid Bhatti, Parminder Singh