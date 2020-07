AMD vs NCT Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers Fantasy Tips July 20, 11:30 AM IST

AMD vs NCT Dream11, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers Fantasy Tips July 20, 11:3

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Tips: The league is underway with five matches played on Day 1 (July 20) in Cyprus.

Below are the results from the opening day fixtures

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 11:00 AM IST

AMD vs NCT Match Start Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Rashidul Hassan (captain), Faruk Ahmed (vice-captain), Swaroop Pattanaik, Yasir Khan, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Faysal Mia, Saurabh Panghal, Gaurav Sagwan, Aizaz Jameel, Shabbi Ul Hassan

Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

AMD: Hitesh Thadani, Shailendra Chauhan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharia, Neelesh Makarande, Ashish Srivastava, Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Lahu Deshmukh, Vijaya Naravula, Santosh Manda, Chaitas Shah, Preetaj Deol, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Avinash Rane, Shravan Kumar, Giridhar Singh, Saurabh Panghal, Swaroop Pattanaik, Vilok Sharma, Aritra Chakraborty, Gaurav Sagwan, Rahul Shukla, Vimal Khanduri

NCT: Rashidul Hasan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Prasad Suranga, Satnam Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Faruk Ahmed, Abdul Mobeen, Kazi Saiful, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Malka Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Sukhjeet Singh, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Gurapartap Singh, Tarandit Singh, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Amit Kumar, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh