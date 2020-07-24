Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

AMD vs NCT ECS T10 – Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers, at 11:30 AM IST Friday July 24:

Cricket in Europe continues without break with the ECS T10- Cyprus that runs from July 20-24. Five teams are part of this five-day affair including Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 action-packed matches have been scheduled to be played at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.

“Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” ECS Founder Daniel Weston said.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: ” We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Toss: The toss between Nicosia Tigers and Amdocs will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Swaroop Pattanaik (vice-captain), Shaildendra Chauhan, Aizaz Jameel, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan, Vimal Khanduri, Vilok Sharma, Faruk Ahmed, Anowar Hussain, Shabbi Ul-Hassan

NCT vs AMD SQUADS

Nicosia Tigers: Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Faruk Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel

Amdocs: Shailendra Chauhan, Preetaj Doel, Aritra Chakraborty, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Saurabh Panghal, Chaitas Shah, Avanish Rane, Rahul Shukla, Shravan Kumar, Vijaya Naravula, Aniket Malpure, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Sumeet Advani, Giridhar Singh, Gaurav Sangwan, Neelesh Makarande, Sanjeev Kumar, Lahu Deshmukh

