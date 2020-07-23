AMD vs PNL Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Amdocs Cricket Club vs Punjab Lions Cricket Club Fantasy Tips July 23, 11:30 AM IST

AMD vs PNL Dream11 Team And Picks

AMD vs PNL Dream11 Tips: On the third day of the Cyprus League, Punjab and Amdocs played the opening fixture with the former emerging winner by eight wickets followed by Moufflons beating Nicosia by seven runs. In the third match, Punjab again prevailed, this time getting the better of Moufflons by seven wickets while in the next match, they beat Nicosia by 55 runs. In the fifth and final match of Wednesday, Moufflons thrashed Amdocs by 40 runs.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Amdocs Cricket Club vs Punjab Lions Cricket Club Toss Time: 11:00 AM IST

AMD vs PNL Match Start Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

AMD vs PNL My Dream11 Team

Mangala Gunasekara (captain), Gurapartap Singh (vice-captain), Vimal Khanduri, Amardeep Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Kulwinder Singh

Amdocs Cricket Club vs Punjab Lions Cricket Club Full Squad List

AMD: Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Swaroop Pattanaik, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla, Avinash Rane, Neelesh Makarande, Shailendra Chauhan, Vijaya Naravula, Arjun Pasoriya, Saurabh Panghal, Lahu Deshmukh, Aniket Malpure, Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda, Indrakiranreddy Kancharia, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Sumeet Advani

PNL: Dhanuka Agathocleous, Satish Kumar, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Kunal Saini, Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Tarandit Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Amardeep Singh, Prasad Suranga, Zeeshan Mehmood, Harpreet Singh, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Sunil Sharma, Gurapratap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Satnam Singh, Danajaya Wijesoorya, Faisal Sarwar, Amith Kumar, Sukhjeeth Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar