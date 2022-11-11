Amid Divorce Rumours, Shoaib Malik’s Pictures With Pakistani Actress Ayesha Omar Go Viral

<strong>New Delhi, Nov 11: </strong>Amid the ongoing rumours of divorce with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's pictures with model and actress Ayesha Omar have gone viral on social media. <p></p> <p></p>As per multiple media reports, all is not well between Sania and Shoaib for quite some time now and they are heading toward divorce. <p></p> <p></p>The reports also claim Ayesha Oman is the reason for the breakdown of Shoaib and Sania's marriage. <p></p> <p></p>However, to date, both Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for 12 years and have a son, have maintained a stoic silence about their personal lives. <p></p> <p></p>As per a Bollywood Life report, the 35-year-old Sania, winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting her son Izhaan. <p></p> <p></p>Notably, model Ayesha and Shoaib worked with each other for a photo shoot almost a year back and they developed proximity during that. Later, the Pakistan cricketer also praised Ayesha during an interview, saying that she helped him a lot during their shoot. And now those pictures have gone viral on social media. <p></p> <p></p>As far as Ayesha is concerned, she is a Pakistani actress and popular Youtuber. She has long been a well-known face in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most fashionable actresses in her country. Reportedly, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>The 41-year-old is known for her leading roles in several television serials including 'Kollege Jeans', 'Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay', 'Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan', 'Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi', 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', 'Bulbullay', 'Meri Gudiya' and 'Mera Dard Bezuban'. <p></p> <p></p>She made her film debut in the lead role in the successful romantic-comedy 'Karachi Se Lahore' in 2015, followed by supporting characters in a war film 'Yalghaar' (2017) and the drama 'Kaaf Kangana' (2019).