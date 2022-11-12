New Delhi: Rain is likely to play a spoilsport when Pakistan face England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. According to the weather forecast reports, there are high chances of rain in Melbourne on Sunday.

Melbourne weather has played a huge role in the outcome of matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup with as many as three games been washed out without a ball being bowled.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) do has reserved a day (Monday) for the final, but the worst part is that heavy rains and thundershowers are expected on that day too.

However, the ICC has made has made a huge development ahead of the final, increasing the playing time on the reserve day from two to four hours.

“The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result,” the parent body said in a release.

The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final is slated for 1:30 PM IST start. In case the match couldn’t be completed on Sunday, it will start from the point where it stopped the previous day.

Unlike the group stage games, a minimum of 10 overs per side are required to complete a game in the knockouts of ICC tournaments. In case, no play is possible in both days, Pakistan and England will be declared as joint winners.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign losing both their opening encounters but recovered well to make it to the final. England too, suffered initial hiccups, including a stunning loss to Ireland in the Super 12 stage.

However, the Jos Buttler-led side pulled their socks up and made rapid strides enroute to the summit clash. This is also the first time after 30 years, Pakistan and England are meeting in an ICC World Cup final.

The last time both teams faced each other in a World Cup final was in 1992 (50-over) at the same venue with Imran Khan’s Pakistan emerging winners.