Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI

Mohammad Kaif, the former India cricketer, has backed Rohit Sharma and said that the veteran opener can silence his critics with a match-winning knock in the final ODI against England. While Rohit’s recent form has come under scrutiny, Kaif believes the experienced batter has often bounced back strongly after a couple of poor outings.

With the three-match ODI series level at 1-1, all eyes will be on Rohit when India take the field at Lord’s. The opener has managed just 37 runs across the first two matches, but Kaif feels a big innings could be around the corner.

Kaif surprised by Rohit’s struggles against the short ball

Rohit has found it difficult to get going against England’s pace attack in the ongoing series. During the second ODI in Cardiff, he scored only 26 runs from 47 balls and looked uncomfortable against the short-ball strategy adopted by the hosts.

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Kaif admitted that it was unusual to see Rohit struggle in that manner.

“He played a strange innings in this match. I have rarely seen Rohit Sharma struggle like this, where he is getting stuck against the short ball,” Kaif said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

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He, however, expects Rohit to return with a much more positive approach in the series decider.

“In the next match, you are going to see Rohit Sharma take on and play shots. He will pull, he will drive, and he might get out, but that is a different matter. He is going to play with intent,” he added.

Reports have linked Rohit’s future with Lord’s ODI

Rohit’s form has become a major talking point during India’s tour of England. Reports have claimed that the selectors are planning to look beyond the former captain as they build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to reports, Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players being considered for a bigger role in the ODI setup, while the third ODI at Lord’s could reportedly be Rohit’s final appearance for India in the format.

There has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding those reports.

Kaif hopes Rohit signs off with a memorable innings

Kaif believes that if the Lord’s ODI turns out to be Rohit’s final match for India, the opener would want to leave the international stage with one last memorable performance.

“Assume that Rohit Sharma plays and scores a hundred; he can do that, because when he flops for two or three innings, he bats aggressively in the next game,” Kaif said.

“He has done that throughout his career. Yes, he has not been consistent; that has been the difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. So, if such an innings comes, he would want that to happen. If he decides that he will not play any longer, or the selectors take the call that he will not play, then he would want to go out like this, on a high note.”

He added that Rohit has repeatedly shown the ability to bounce back after difficult phases.

“He would want to contribute in a do-or-die game, and he can do that. He was not settled in the second ODI, the flow was not there, so his time has come. This has happened many times in his career, and he has always responded. So I hope that if the next match is his last, he goes out with an innings that people remember,” said Kaif.

India look to bounce back after Cardiff defeat

India started the series with a victory but failed to seal it in Cardiff after suffering a batting collapse in the second ODI.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored fighting half-centuries, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make an impact as India were bowled out for 233. England chased the target comfortably, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 99, forcing the series into a decider at Lord’s.

Rohit’s ODI record remains among India’s greatest

Despite his recent struggles, Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket remains remarkable. Rohit has scored 11,757 runs in 287 ODIs – the seventh-highest run-scorer in the history of ODIs.

Rohit is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in terms of ODI runs scored by Indian batters, which speaks volumes of the impact he has had in the 50-over format over the span of his career.