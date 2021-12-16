<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Amid the Virat Kohli vs BCCI war, the India Test captain asked photographers not to capture his daughter Vamika at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. The Kohli-led side left for South Africa for a three-Test match series which would be followed by the white-ball leg. <p></p> <p></p>As Kohli stepped out of the team bus, the photojournalists were there to get a glimpse of him. Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife was also there along with him. There are other Indian cricketers as well who then step out of the bus. <p></p> <p></p>The video has gone viral since surfacing on social space. Fans are loving Kohli's gesture, where he plays the perfect dad. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virushka Spotted today morning at the airport &amp; Virat requesting media not to capture Vamika.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/virushka?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#virushka</a> <a href="https://t.co/c3AkaAb9hu">pic.twitter.com/c3AkaAb9hu</a></p> <p></p> Anushka Sharma Club. &#x2122; (@ClubAnushka) <a href="https://twitter.com/ClubAnushka/status/1471338803046469635?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Amid all wild speculations, Kohli on Wednesday confirmed that he would be available for the ODI series in South Africa.