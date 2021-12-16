Mumbai: Amid the Virat Kohli vs BCCI war, the India Test captain asked photographers not to capture his daughter Vamika at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. The Kohli-led side left for South Africa for a three-Test match series which would be followed by the white-ball leg.

As Kohli stepped out of the team bus, the photojournalists were there to get a glimpse of him. Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife was also there along with him. There are other Indian cricketers as well who then step out of the bus.

The video has gone viral since surfacing on social space. Fans are loving Kohli’s gesture, where he plays the perfect dad.

Here is the video:

Virushka Spotted today morning at the airport & Virat requesting media not to capture Vamika.#virushka pic.twitter.com/c3AkaAb9hu Anushka Sharma Club. ™ (@ClubAnushka) December 16, 2021

Amid all wild speculations, Kohli on Wednesday confirmed that he would be available for the ODI series in South Africa.