AMY-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Indian Women’s Other T20 Match 4 January 5, 2021 1:30 PM IST

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Women's Other T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AMY-W vs SHN-W in Bengaluru: In the fourth match of the Indian Women's Other T20, Ameya Sports will take on Sheen Sports.

TOSS: The Indian Women’s Other T20 match toss between Ameya Sports and Sheen Sports will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bengaluru

AMY-W vs SHN-W My Dream11 Team

Deepti Sharma (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-captain), Prathyoosha Kumar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Simeen Henry, Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa

AMY-W vs SHN-W Full Squads

Ameya Sports: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Reema Fareed, Uma Kashvi, Prakruthi, Pooja Kumari, Nagma Unnisa, Dhanya Gowda, Shrilakshmi, N Kemparaj

Sheen Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Niranjana Nagarajan, Savi Surendra, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jahnavi, Krishika Reddy, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Ananya Subash, Nirmitha

