After whitewashing Virat Kohli-led India in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who missed out on the first two ODIs due to a shoulder injury credited his side as he felt they were ‘clinical’ and ‘outstanding’ against a ‘brilliant’ Indian side.

Williamson lauded the bowlers for keeping a strong Indian batting lineup to under 300 in the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

“An outstanding performance. Very clinical – India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total. The cricket smarts were outstanding to see and it’s something that the boys did that well throughout the series,” said Williamson.

Williamson also said that his side learnt a lot from a strong Indian side during the three-match ODI series. He also hoped these performances will help his side against Australia in ODIs to be played later in the year.

“There are always things to learn from sides like India and it’s a great start and we are just building on these performances and looking forward to ODIs with Australia later on. Like I said, an outstanding effort against a brilliant side like India,” said Williamson.

He also spoke about his injury and said that it is ‘recovering well’.

“Its recovering (the shoulder) well which is a good thing,” he concluded.

NZ opener Henry Nicholls, who bagged the man of the match for his 80 off 103 balls, felt it was important to get off to a solid start in a 297 chase and was glad he along with Martin Guptill could do that.

“Nice to put up some partnerships (with Guptill) and obviously the way he played today to get us ahead in the run-chase and I think it was important heading into the back end, his experience at the top certainly helps me,” said Nicholls.