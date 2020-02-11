After whitewashing Virat Kohli-led India in the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, New Zealand skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Kane-Williamson">Kane Williamson</a>, who missed out on the first two ODIs due to a shoulder injury credited his side as he felt they were 'clinical' and 'outstanding' against a 'brilliant' Indian side. <p></p> <p></p>Williamson lauded the bowlers for keeping a strong Indian batting lineup to under 300 in the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. <p></p> <p></p>"An outstanding performance. Very clinical - India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total. The cricket smarts were outstanding to see and it's something that the boys did that well throughout the series," said Williamson. <p></p> <p></p>Williamson also said that his side learnt a lot from a strong Indian side during the three-match ODI series. He also hoped these performances will help his side against Australia in ODIs to be played later in the year. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ALSO READ:</strong> <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-new-zealand-3rd-odi-new-zealand-complete-3-0-whitewash-of-india-claiming-the-third-odi-by-five-wickets-3939826/">New Zealand Complete 3-0 Whitewash of India Claiming The Third ODI by Five Wickets</a> <p></p> <p></p>"There are always things to learn from sides like India and it's a great start and we are just building on these performances and looking forward to ODIs with Australia later on. Like I said, an outstanding effort against a brilliant side like India," said Williamson. <p></p> <p></p>He also spoke about his injury and said that it is 'recovering well'. <p></p> <p></p>"Its recovering (the shoulder) well which is a good thing," he concluded. <p></p> <p></p>NZ opener Henry Nicholls, who bagged the man of the match for his 80 off 103 balls, felt it was important to get off to a solid start in a 297 chase and was glad he along with Martin Guptill could do that. <p></p> <p></p>"Nice to put up some partnerships (with Guptill) and obviously the way he played today to get us ahead in the run-chase and I think it was important heading into the back end, his experience at the top certainly helps me," said Nicholls.