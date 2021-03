AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 9 AM IST March 16 Tuesday

AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fa

Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AND-W vs RJS-W at C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat. In the match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Kerala will take on Karnatakaat the C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat, on Monday. The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 AND-W vs RJS-W match will start at 9 AM IST – March 16. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. Andhra Women will lock horns with Rajasthan Women in the crucial contest. Here is the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and AND-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, AND-W vs RJS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, AND-W vs RJS-W Probable XIs Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

TOSS: The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 toss between Andhra Women vs Rajasthan Women will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat.

AND-W vs RJS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Jyoti Choudhary

Batswomen Neeragattu Anusha, Vurukuti Latha, Jwala Bijarnya, Priyanka Sharma

All Rounders Challa Jhansi Lakshmi (C), Dimple Kanwar (VC), Padmaja Ellutla

Bowlers Simran Choudhary, Sofi Sidhu, Chandralekha Gadwal

Probable Playing XI AND-W vs RJS-W

Andhra Women: Neeragattu Anusha, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Pushpa Latha, Miriyala Durga (wk), Ellutla Padmaja, S Hima Bindu, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi, P V Sudharani

Rajasthan Women: Priyanka Sharma, Ayushi Garg, Sumitra Jat, Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Tanuja Vaishnav, Kaushalya Choudhary, Sonika Sharma, R Meena, Sonal Kalal

AND-W vs RJS-W Squads

Andhra Women: Neeragattu Anusha, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi, Pushpa Latha, Miriyala Durga (wk), Ellutla Padmaja, S Hima Bindu, Gadwal Chandra Lekha, Saranya Gadwal, Bareddy Anusha, Kedari Jyothi, P V Sudharani, Arakatavemula Srilakshmi, Avula Chinna Sireesha, Sarayu Pendyala

Rajasthan Women: Priyanka Sharma, Ayushi Garg, Sumitra Jat, Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Tanuja Vaishnav, Kaushalya Choudhary, Sonika Sharma, R Meena, Sonal Kalal, Sakshi Yadav, S Kishan Kumar, Diksha Saini

