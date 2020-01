Andre Russell and Wife Jassym Lora Announce Birth of Baby Amaiah

West Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Andre Russell took to Instagram late on Thursday to welcome the birth of his daughter, Amaiah S Russell, with his wife Jassym Lora Russell. This child is the first for the couple who married three years ago.

Russell posted a photo of him holding the hand of the baby.

“Another #blessing welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thanks god for my strong Queen @jassymloraro #daddysbabygirl,” Russell wrote.

The post so fat has received nearly 180,000 likes and over 2000 comments with former and current teammates namely, Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Fabian Allen whishing the power-hitter on the photo-blogging platform.

Earlier, The 31-year-old Russell had announced the news and the gender of the baby during a celebration on his Instagram page in September last year in style.

In a video posted on Instagram, Lora threw an underarm big white ball to her husband with a bat in hand and when contact was made the ball exploded into pink smoke.

“So it’s girl, another blessing in my life it didn’t matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby,” wrote Russell.