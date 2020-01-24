<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/West-Indies-Cricket-Team/">West Indian</a> and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Kolkata-Knight-Riders/">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Andre-Russell/">Andre Russell</a> took to Instagram late on Thursday to welcome the birth of his daughter, Amaiah S Russell, with his wife <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Jassym-Lora/">Jassym Lora Russell</a>. This child is the first for the couple who married three years ago. <p></p> <p></p>Russell posted a photo of him holding the hand of the baby. <p></p> <p></p><strong>PHOTO GALLERY: <a href="https://www.india.com/photos/sports/andre-russell-wife-jassym-lora-hot-photos-sexy-bikini-photos-ipl-kkr-wag-160263/">IPL Star Andre Russell's Wife Jassym Lora; Is She The Hottest WAG Currently? Hot, Sexy &amp; Bikini Photos</a></strong> <p></p> <p></p>"Another #blessing welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thanks god for my strong Queen @jassymloraro #daddysbabygirl," Russell wrote. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qypNwFelC/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qypNwFelC/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Another #blessing welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thanks god for my strong Queen @jassymloraru #daddysbabygirl</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/ar12russell/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Andre Russell&#x1f1ef;&#x1f1f2; Dre Russ.&#x1f3cf;</a> (@ar12russell) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:19am PST</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The post so fat has received nearly 180,000 likes and over 2000 comments with former and current teammates namely, Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Fabian Allen whishing the power-hitter on the photo-blogging platform. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ALSO READ: <a title="Andre Russell-Jassym Lora Announce Arrival of Baby in Unique Style | WATCH VIDEO" href="https://www.india.com/sports/andre-russell-jassym-lora-announce-arrival-of-baby-in-unique-style-watch-video-3774872/">Andre Russell-Jassym Lora Announce Arrival of Baby in Unique Style | WATCH VIDEO</a></strong> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, The 31-year-old Russell had announced the news and the gender of the baby during a celebration on his Instagram page in September last year in style. <p></p> <p></p>In a video posted on Instagram, Lora threw an underarm big white ball to her husband with a bat in hand and when contact was made the ball exploded into pink smoke. <p></p> <p></p>"So it's girl, another blessing in my life it didn't matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby," wrote Russell.