Andre Russell finally came to the party and showed the world why he is rated as the best T20 cricketer in the world on Wednesday against Chennai Super Kings. Russell smashed 54 off 22 balls and gave CSK a scare while he was in the middle at the Wankhede.

His innings comprised of six monstrous sixes and three fours. But what disappointed fans were his bizarre dismissal. He was clean bowled by Sam Curran around his legs as he left the ball thinking it would be wide. Curran was over the moon when the ball whipped the bails and Russell was shocked.

Here is what happened:

Till Russell was there in the middle, KKR had hopes of gunning down a mammoth 220 despite having lost half their side. Russell and Dinesh Karthik put on a breathtaking 81-run stand to bring KKR back in the game after they were left reeling at 31 for five in the sixth over.

Sam Curran has been phenomenal for CSK this season, he has picked up the crucial wickets and shown that he has grown with the side.

Earlier in the day, Faf du Plessis’ brilliant 95* helped CSK post a mammoth 220 for seven in 20 overs. MS Dhoni too hit a six during his eight-ball stay in which he scored 17 runs.

Chasing 221 to win, KKR got off to a woeful start losing Shubman Gill for a golden duck. Since then KKR has played catch-up and that has never helped.

At the time of filing the copy, CSK had their noses in front. For KKR, Pat Cummins is playing well and looks like the last hope.