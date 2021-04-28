Andre Russell has not looked his usual self thus far in IPL. The West Indian cricketer known for his destructive style of batting has not got among the runs this season and that has resulted in KKR not doing well. The 32-year old cricketer has averages 19.66 in the tournament and has crossed the 10-run mark just twice in six innings.

After yet another poor show against the Rajasthan Royals, the KKR allrounder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cryptic message with his followers. He posted a photo of himself, where he was seen holding an ‘Old Monk’ bottle in his hand and wrote alongside, “It’s ok to not be ‘ok’ “. The Caribbean all-rounder further wrote, ” (Drinking emoji) helps all the time.”