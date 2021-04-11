From going all white to all bald, Andre Russell is experimental when it comes to his hair. Just ahead of KKR’s season opener against SRH, the middle-order dasher gave fans a glimpse of his new look and has created news. Russell has gone all blonde and this is not the first time he has done it.

The last time he coloured his hair blonde, he smashed a mind-numbing 19-ball 49 in 2019 against the same opposition. Will history repeat itself? Whatever it be, it will certainly remind SRH of 2019.

Russell like always would be a force to reckon with. His form would be the key for KKR. Another problem with DreRuss is that he is injury-prone. KKR would dearly hope he remains fit all throughout the season.

KKR possible XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/ Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy