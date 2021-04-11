From going all white to all bald, Andre Russell is experimental when it comes to his hair. Just ahead of KKR's season opener against SRH, the middle-order dasher gave fans a glimpse of his new look and has created news. Russell has gone all blonde and this is not the first time he has done it. <p></p> <p></p>The last time he coloured his hair blonde, he smashed a mind-numbing 19-ball 49 in 2019 against the same opposition. Will history repeat itself? Whatever it be, it will certainly remind SRH of 2019. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">New Hair. Who dis? &#x1f92f; <p></p> <p></p>Remember what happened when Dre last coloured his hair Blonde? &#x1f49c;<a href="https://twitter.com/Russell12A?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Russell12A</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRHaiTaiyaar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRHaiTaiyaar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/nDqAfEtaQD">pic.twitter.com/nDqAfEtaQD</a></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1380866352596979716?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Russell like always would be a force to reckon with. His form would be the key for KKR. Another problem with DreRuss is that he is injury-prone. KKR would dearly hope he remains fit all throughout the season. <p></p> <p></p><strong>KKR possible XI:</strong> Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/ Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy