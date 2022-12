Andrew Flintoff Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injuries In Accident

London: Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has been hospitalized after an accident during the shoot of BBC show Top Gear.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the BBC said in a statement. “He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

More to follow..