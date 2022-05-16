<strong>London:</strong> The mystery around Australian cricketer <strong>Andrew Symonds' final hours before his death</strong> in a car crash on Saturday has deepened with his sister revealing to <em>dailymail.co.uk</em> that the family "<em>just don't know</em>" what the 46-year-old was doing on a deserted stretch on the night of the mishap. <p></p> <p></p>The former all-rounder died in a <strong>single-car crash west of Townsville in Queensland</strong>. He leaves behind his <strong>wife Laura</strong> and two children. <p></p> <p></p>The report said that his sister, <strong>Louise Symonds</strong>, "<em>left a touching letter at the crash site</em>" and said she wishes she could spend "<em>just one more day</em>" with her brother. <p></p> <p></p>Quoting Louise, the report said, "<em>It's (mishap) just awful. We just don't know (what Andre Symonds was doing there)</em>," she said, adding, "<em>I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother</em>." <p></p> <p></p>Symonds' <strong>two dogs</strong> survived the crash. According to the report, two locals, <strong>Babetha Neliman and Waylon Townson</strong>, were at the scene within minutes of the mishap and saw the former cricketer "<em>hanging partially out of the vehicle on the passenger side</em>" with the car still running and music playing. <p></p> <p></p>The duo tried to approach Symonds but one of the dogs wouldn't allow them to. "<em>One of them (dogs) was very sensitive and didn't want to leave him. It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him</em>," the report quoted Neliman as saying. <p></p> <p></p>"<em>My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse</em>," added Neliman. <p></p> <p></p>The report added that, "a shattered window could be seen where Symonds' 4WD (4-wheel drive) hit the embankment, with the contents of his car strewn in the weeds. A single fishing lure was half buried in the grass -- tangled in undergrowth, cable ties and broken glass."