Former legend Kumar Sangakkara is hailed arguably as the best batsman of Sri Lanka ever. On Thursday, he mentioned the bowler who gave him sleepless nights throughout his career. Hailing former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble as a champion, Sangakkara said he was not an orthodox leggie. Kumble recently joined legends in ICC’s Hall of Fame.

ICC shared a video on Twitter welcoming the ex-Indian legend in the Elite list. In the video, Sangakkara went on to praise him and also revealed why he was difficult to play.

“Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights as a batsman. He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with very high arm action,” Sangakkara said in a video shared by the ICC.

Sangakkara reckoned Kumble’s accuracy was so good that it was hard to pick runs against him and he rarely gave a loose delivery.

“Bowling fast, bowling straight and accurately. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs. A lot of bounce he had great pace on the ball and if there was any rough on a length, the batsman had very little chance of getting away. Lovely guy, very intense cricketer but an absolute champion for India and world cricket,” he added.

In the same video, former Pakistan great Wasim Akram – who was Kumble’s 10th wicket at Feroz Shah Kotla – also lavished praise on the 50-year old.

“I remember he got 10 wickets against us, in India in Delhi in an innings. I was the 10th wicket, I still remember like it was yesterday. A very difficult bowler, unlike any other leg-spinner,” said the former Pakistan captain.