Anil Kumble Reunites With Sourav Ganguly During Shooting, Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: Indian legends Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly reunited during a recent advertisement shoot in Mumbai. Kumble shared the picture of him along with Ganguly on his Twitter, which soon went viral as fans were really excited to see two legends together and sharing frame once again.

Anil Kumble captioned the picture by writing "Reunited with my dear friend! Always a pleasure catching up with." Sourav Ganguly replied to the tweet and wrote "It's a pleasure too Anil .. had a great day shooting together .. as much as it was playing together .. wish u the best in everything you do."

Kumble was recently also spotted in a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh during their trip to Goa. Fans have always been connected with these legends and are always excited to see such moments.

Both Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble are close friends. The former skipper even risked his career once for Anil Kumble. Back in 2003, when the selectors were not in favour of including Anil Kumble in the team. Sourav Ganguly insisted that he would not walk out of the team selection meeting as captain unless Kumble was included in the squad for the tour of Australia.

The selectors were forced to accept Sourav's words but they stipulated that if Kumble fails, Sourav's captaincy will be taken away. However, Kumble proved that Sourav was not wrong in backing him up during the tour of Australia. Kumble became the highest wicket-taker in that Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for Team India. He has grabbed 619 test scalps and 337 wickets in ODI cricket. Sourav Ganguly also had a stellar career. The southpaw had scored 11363 ODI runs and 7212 runs in test cricket.