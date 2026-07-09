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Anil Kumble urges Team India to correct THIS mistake ahead of fourth T20I against England

Former Indian captain and head coach Anil Kumble urged the Indian management and team to make certain changes in the team ahead of the fourth T20I against England. Take a look and read the full story to find out all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 09, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Published On Jul 09, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 09, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Kumble urges India to correct THIS mistakes

Kumble urges India to correct this mistakes ahead of fourth T20I against England

The Indian team is ready to play the fourth game against England in the T20I series. In the last match, the visitors dominated and broke all their hopes of winning the series. Now, Men in Blue are looking to level the series as another defeat will be a disaster for Shreyas Iyer. The reason behind it is the Indian team could lose back-to-back series under his captaincy.

Anil Kumble blasts India’s poor batting display after 125-run loss to England

Everyone was expecting the team to perform well under the new captain’s guidance and strategies. However, till now, everything is not going in a right way. In the last match, the Indian team were bowled out at the score of 76 and suffered a 125-run defeat. The defeat was a proper setback for the visitors in this important series.

Reflecting on this heavy defeat, former Indian captain and head coach Anil Kumble showcased his disappointment after the team’s poor performance and gifted the match to the hosts. “It was an abject surrender by the Indian team. You don’t expect a world champion side to cave in like that.

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The Indian batters needed to show more patience and application, but everyone just tried to attack instead of absorbing the pressure. Yes, the required rate was over 10, but someone had to take responsibility and bat deep. Instead, they went the aggressive route and paid the price with a batting collapse,” Kumble said.

Also Read: THIS star from Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans joins Gloucestershire for remainder of County championship season, his name is…

Anil Kumble says frequent team changes are hurting India’s chances

Anil Kumble also shared the wrong decision made by the Indian management to send Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube in the match. “In T20 cricket, you put your best batters up front. Sending out Harshit Rana to bat ahead of a more complete batter like Shivam Dube was wrong. You can’t expect a number eight guy to win you a game by sending him to bat ahead of a proven guy. That’s not how things work in modern-day cricket.”

Anil Kumble also gave an important suggestion to the Indian management. “The Indian team has made too many changes to its lineup, and that needs to stop. The bowlers keep changing. Prasidh Krishna was dropped after one bad game against Ireland. Prince Yadav came in, bowled well, and picked three wickets in the second T20I, but India still lost that game. As a new captain, you need to stick with your five bowlers. Batters will score runs, but bowlers win you matches.

When you pick players, you need to keep backing them. Ups and downs are part and parcel of life. They keep happening, but that doesn’t mean failures end up with you getting dropped from the squad,” he added.

Also Read: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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