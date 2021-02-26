Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh has taken a shot at the pitch prepared for the third Test between India and England that produced a contest not even lasting two days. 28 of the 30 wickets to have fallen during the blink-and-miss tie went to the spinners with India cruising to a 10-wicket win and take 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Even England captain Joe Root claimed five wickets in India’s first innings – his first ever fifer in first-class cricket. India left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul in each of the England innings even as his senior teammate Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth bowler from his country to take 400 wickets in Test cricket.

The state of the pitch has polarised opinions across the cricket world with the legendary Yuvraj expressing his displeasure by claiming had such conditions been offered to the legendary Anil Kumble, he would have finished his career with 1,00 Test wickets.

“finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant,” Yuvraj tweeted soon after India completed the win.

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Harbhajan, who has 417 wickets from 103 Tests, said India would have been in trouble had England scored 200 after winning the toss on what he called ‘not an ideal pitch’. “It is not an ideal pitch. India would also have been in trouble if England had scored 200 in their first innings. But it (the pitch) is the same for both sides,” Harbhajan said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also mocked the pitch. “”f we are going to see these pitches … I have an answer to how it could work … Give the Teams 3 innings !!!” Vaughan tweeted.

The entire Test lasted just 842 deliveries – the shortest of its kind in post-war era.