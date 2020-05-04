Former India international Gautam Gambhir claims that had the Decision Review System (DRS) made its entry earlier, the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended with much more wickets in Test cricket.

Kumble is Test cricket’s third highest-wicket taker with 619 scalps to his name while Harbhajan has 417 wickets in the format.

“With DRS technology Kumble would have ended up with 900 wickets and Harbhajan with 700 wickets,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by India Today. “They missed lbw decisions on front-foot. Bhajju pa took 7 wickets in Cape Town, just imagine. If they would have played on rank-turners opposition would not have been able to make even 100 runs.”

Gambhir has reiterated that Kumble was the best captain he played under.

Recalling an incident during his career when Kumble was India Test captain, Gambhir said he would give his life for the legendary spinner for the faith he had put in the opener’s abilities.

“(Virender) Sehwag and I were having dinner when Kumble walked in and said that you guys will open throughout the series no matter what. Even if you get 8 ducks it doesn’t matter. I have never heard such words from anyone in my career. So, if I have to give my life for someone, it would be Anil Kumble. Those words are still in my heart,” Gambhir said.

Kumble, who led India in just 14 Tests, would have made several records had he captain the team for a longer duration, Gambhir says. “Had he captained India for a longer duration like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, he would have made many records. He captained in tough series in Australia and Sri Lanka,” he said.

Gambhir, who scored over 10,000 runs during his international career, also named Kumble as the captain of his all-time India Test XI that includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni among others.

Gambhir’s all-time India Test XI: Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (captain), Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.