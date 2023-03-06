Another Big Blow For MI! After Jasprit Bumrah, Star Australian Pacer's Participation In IPL 2023 Is Doutbful

After star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a back injury, Mumbai Indians have suffered another big blow as a star Australian pacer is also likely to miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to an injury-related issue.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, who was bought by the five-time winners in the mini auction that took place in Kochi on December 23, last year, is now in serious doubt about getting fit for the 16th edition of the IPL that will be played in a home-and-away format. He is already ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia and is replaced in the squad by Nathan Ellis.

As per the cricket website, Richardson, who made a return to competitive cricket by playing in a 50-over game for his club Fremantle, has suffered an injury. It said that the injury and the recovery could sideline him for another significant period, which makes his participation in the IPL doubtful.

The former Punjab Kings cricketer was signed for Rs 1.50 crore by the Rohit Sharma-led side.

In the event that Richardson gets ruled out for the complete season, it will be a big blow to MI's chances, as they are already without the services of pace spearhead Bumrah, who is likely to stay out of action for at least six months.

Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since September 25 of last year. He was set to make a comeback against Sri Lanka in January this year during the ODI series, but on the eve of the series opener, he was ruled out.

In the absence of Bumrah, English pacer Jofra Archer will lead the Mumbai pace attack and will have the support of Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Cameron Green.