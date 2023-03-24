Advertisement

Another blow For KKR! Star Batter Suffers Ankle Injury During Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2023

KKR will take on PBKS in their IPL 2023 opener on April 1, Saturday.

Updated: March 24, 2023 6:39 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Indian Premier League is set to start in a week's time and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been handed another blow as KKR batter Nitish Rana suffered an injury during a practice session at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, March 23.

This injury is the third one in the KKR camp following injuries to the pacer Lockie Ferguson and skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the 2023 IPL.

Currently Ferguson is under observation and nursing a hamstring injury and he is likely to be sidelined for the first week of the IPL. On the other hand Iyer is likely to miss the first half of the tournament and is undergoing a treatment recurring lower back issue.

Rana was batting in the two different nets and was facing KKR's spinners and net bowlers. During the batting sessions, one of the balls struck him on the left ankle because of which he had to stop the practice. However, Sportskeeda approached him and he said that it wasn't anything major.

After the hit, the batter immediately removed his shoes and socks for treatment of his ankle. He laid on the pitch for sometime and then hobbled off to the other side of the ground. he stayed on the field with all his teammates until the end of the day's training.

KKR will take on PBKS in their IPL 2023 opener on April 1, Saturday.

 

