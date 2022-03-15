New Delhi: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has been at the helm of cricket affairs in Pakistan. His stint as PCB chairman has earned praises and criticism alike. For the betterment of Pakistan cricket, Ramiz has been pushing for PSL (Pakistan Super League) to grow big in terms of revenue. The former commentator who became the PCB chairman in October last year, even makes constant comparisons between Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League.

This time, he stressed on the fact that PSL needs to be shifted to an auction model. It is noteworthy that auction model is one of the key factors for IPL. It creates a lot of buzz for the tournament even before it starts. The 59-year old even went on to stay that if PSL goes the IPL way, then players will prefer PSL over the latter.

“We need to create new properties to be financially independent. We have nothing for now but the PSL and ICC funds. There’s an argument over the model from next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year,” Raja was quoted as saying in a report on ESPNCricinfo.

“The market forces are conducive, but we’ll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it. This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I’ll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we’ll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL,” said Ramiz.

However, there are questions on how PSL team owners reacts to this preposition of the PCB chairman. Ramiz also stressed on the fact that PSL needs to be played on a home and away basis.

“We want the PSL to be on a home and away basis from next year. The gate money will be excellent, and we want to elevate the concept of the PSL.”

“Every side’s purse will increase, and if they want to improve they’ll have to spend money. When you go from a draft system to this, the world’s talent suddenly becomes available to you. I’ve spoken to a couple of the franchise owners; they’re quite happy to experiment with this. I’ll talk to the others, too. It’s in the embryonic stages, but it’s top of my wish list,” he further stated.