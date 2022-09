ANT vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Antwerp vs Ostend CC: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T10 Belg

ANT vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Antwerp vs Ostend CC

ANT vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Antwerp vs Ostend CC: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T10 Belgium 2022, Match 15, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

My Dream11 Team Antwerp vs Ostend CC Dream11 Team Prediction ANT VS OCC 2022: Best players list of ANT vs OCC, Antwerp Dream11 Team Player List, Ostend CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Antwerp & Ostend CC will take place at 4:00 PM IST

Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

ANT vs OCC My Dream11 Team

Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Amer Hussain, Sherry Butt, Zulqarnain Tasawar (c), Omid Rahimi (vc), Bilal Mamundzai, Nawaz Khankhel, Zaman Farooq, Arshad Ayubi, Shafiullah Zakhel, Shahid Mohammad.

ANT vs OCC Probable XI

Antwerp: Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Nadeem Khan, Sherry Butt (c), Zulqarnain Tasawar, Sherkhan Sherzad, Qaarab Diwan Ali, Bilal Mamundzai, Tayyab Ali, Nawaz Khankhel, Shafiullah Zakhel, Sadullah Jabarkhel

Ostend CC: Abdul Muhammad, Amer Hussain, Omid Rahimi, Muhammad Shafqat, Abdul- Rehman(c), Zaman Farooq, Faraz Khan-I, Noorullah Sidiqi, Abdullah Khan-II, Arshad Ayubi, Shahid Mohammad