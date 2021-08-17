<strong>London:</strong> It is an open secret that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is the biggest source of inspiration for Indian captain Virat Kohli. Time and again Kohli has hailed the actress for her contribution to his growth. The biggest Kohli fan, Anushka, who is in the UK - took to Instagram story on Monday after India beat England by 151 runs at Lord's and praised the team, and was elated with the win. <p></p> <p></p>In a series of three pictures, Anushka shares moments from the Test. She also lets fans know that she was cheering for the team and was happy with the comeback. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4893990" align="aligncenter" width="700"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4893990" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Anushka-Sharma-Instagram-Story.jpg" alt="Anushka Sharma, Virushka, Anushka Sharma News, Anushka Sharma movies, Anushka Sharma bollywood, Anushka Sharma films, Anushka Sharma producer, Anushka Sharma age, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli captain, Virat Kohli centuries, India vs England 2nd Test, India beat England, India Take 1-0 Lead, IND vs ENG, India vs England 2nd Test, India vs England 2021, Sachin Tendulkar records, Sachin Tendulkar centuries, Sachin Tendulkar age, Sachin Tendulkar news, India vs England Test series, IND Beat England, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, India vs England 2nd Test Day 5, England vs India, India, India vs England teams, India vs England 2021 winner, IND vs ENG Test, IND vs ENG Live Score, IND vs ENG Test Schedule, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 2021, IND vs ENG Live Match Scorecard, IND vs ENG Live Match Scorecard, India vs England 2021 fixture list, India vs England 2021, Indian Cricket Team, World Test Championship, WTC, WTC 2023, World Test Championship points table, WTC points table, India vs England complete schedule, Virat Kohli, India Wins Lords, India vs England Match Report, India vs England 2nd Test match report, India vs england highlight, IND vs ENG highlights, IND vs END 2nd Test Highlights" width="700" height="415" /> Anushka Sharma Instagram Story (Image: Instagram)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win at Lord's, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are the other two captains who led India to victories at the iconic venue. For Kohli, it is his second win at Lord's - first as a player in 2014 and now as a captain. <p></p> <p></p>"We know how priceless those runs are. Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS," Kohli recalled the 2014 win when Ishant Sharma picked up seven wickets. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;