Anushka Sharma Sledges Virat Kohli, King's Reply Leaves Her Speechless | Viral Video

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another poor show in IPL as they bowed out of the tournament without making the playoffs. RCB star Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were the only batters who carried the team in the tournament as other batters failed to make any significant contributions. Kohli found his mojo back in the tournament and scored back-to-back centuries. He also became the only player to surpass the 7000-run mark in IPL. In total, Kohli has scored 7263 runs in 237 matches.

The former India captain always gave credit for his success to his wife, Anushka Sharma. The couple shares a very compassionate bond. Anushka and Kohli were involved in a fun session where the couple shared fun moments.

In the video, Anushka can be seen imitating a wicketkeeper while Virat is batting and says, "Come on come on Virat, today is 24th April aaj to run bana le!"

In response, Virat jokingly said, "Jitni tumhari puri team ne April, May, June, July mey run nahi banaye hai utne match hai mere. Samjhe! (I have more matches than all of your team's combined scores in the months of April, May, June and July). Anushka also copied Virat Kohli's celebration after a wicket perfectly.

Here is the video: