Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Yet Adorable Wedding Wish For Virat Kohli Is A Must See

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple got married on 11th December 2017. On a special day, Anushka Sarma took to Instagram and posted a long note along with several images to celebrate her relationship with Virat Kohli.

What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!

Pic 1 – me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 – You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 – Us keeping fine taste in things ?Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER

Earlier, Virat Kohli also posted an adorable note and celebrated his relationship with Anushka.