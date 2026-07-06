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Anvay Dravid stars with 87 as India U-19 recover after early collapse against Sri Lanka

Anvay Dravid starred with 87 while Arjun Rajput scored 76 as India U-19 recovered from an early collapse to post 285 against Sri Lanka U-19 in the second Youth ODI. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Anvay Dravid anchors India U-19 innings

Anvay Dravid anchors India U-19 innings

Promising wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, son of the legendary Rahul Dravid, smashed a brilliant 67-ball 87 to help India Under-19 post a competitive 285 against Sri Lanka Under-19 in the second youth ODI here at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Electing to bat, the visitors suffered an early collapse and slipped to a precarious 81/4 in the 19th over. However, Anvay and Arjun Rajput (76 off 81 balls) staged a remarkable rescue act by stitching a crucial 145-run partnership for the fifth wicket to steady the innings.

Anvay, 17, showed great aggression during his stay, hammering nine boundaries and a six. He reached his maiden Youth ODI half-century off just 47 deliveries. He looked poised for a century before falling to left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, who was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with impressive figures of 5-41, as his knock with a strike-rate of 129.85 ended.

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Rajput’s solid knock ended when he was run out by a sharp throw from Dimantha Mahavithana. Following Anvay’s dismissal at 263/7, the Indian lower order collapsed, losing the final three wickets for just 22 runs as India U-19 were bowled out for 285 in 47.2 overs.

Anvay, who captained Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and amassed 220 runs, is firmly in contention for the next Under-19 World Cup. His elder brother, Samit Dravid, was also selected for the India U-19 squad for the series against Australia but missed out due to a knee injury.

India U-19 currently lead the three-match series 1-0, having successfully chased down a target of 321 runs to register a thrilling four-wicket victory in the opening match at the same venue.

Brief Scores: India U19: 285 all out in 47.2 overs (Anvay Dravid 87, Arjun Rajput 76; Gimhan Mendis 5/41) vs Sri Lanka U19.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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