New Delhi: India Football captain Sunil Chhetri won’t be a bad pick for any of the IPL franchises for the upcoming seasons. Chhetri aced the fielding drills on Sunday at the National Cricket Academy while on a visit and spent time with the boys of the North East and plate teams, sharing his experience with them that will auger well for the young players in the future.

WATCH CHHETRI ACE THE FIELDING DRILLS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The official handle of the Indian cricket team shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, “NCA’s Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetri_sunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening. 👏 👏

He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams. 👍 ”

The Head Of Cricket of NCA, VVS Laxman was also seen spending some time with the football captain of India. The two were pictured together interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams

The official handle of the Indian cricket team shared the images on Instagram and captioned them as, “Head Cricket, NCA – @vvslaxman281 and Indian Football Captain and Legend – @chetri_sunil11 interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams. 👌👌”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Chhetri, with 74 goals is the leading goal-scorer for India and stands fourth in the list globally currently. He has played 125 matches for India in a career spanning close to two decades.