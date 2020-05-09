India skipper Virat Kohli, who is spending his time indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown, took the opportunity to interact with his fans on ”Cricket Connected” on Star Sports. During the show, a fan asked Kohli to pick the second-most memorable match in his illustrious career after the 2011 World Cup final.

Admitting that it is a difficult question to answer considering there are so many matches played around the year. Yet, from an atmosphere point of view, he picked the 2016 T20 World Cup quarter-final match against Australia at Mohali.

“Apart from the 2011 finals, my other favourite match from the atmosphere and importance of the match point of view would be the 2016 T20 quarter-finals against Australia in Mohali,” Kohli said.

Speaking on the topic of playing in front of empty stands, Kohli also admitted the possibility of such a scenario happening.

“I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans, I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate,” the 31-year-old said.

There are talks of even the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year being played in empty venues.