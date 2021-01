APFC vs TAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Nepal One Day Final

Dream11 Team Prediction

APFC vs TAC: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Nepal One Day Final:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day toss between Armed Police Force Club and Tribhuwan Army Club will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST – January 30.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

APFC vs TAC My Dream11 Team

Subash Khakurel, Binod Bhandari, Shankar Rana, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Anil Mandal, Sharad Vesawkar, Basant Regmi, Kamal Singh Airee, Bhuvan Karki, Sushan Bhari

Captain: Sundeep Jora Vice-captain: Binod Bhandari

SQUADS

Armed Police Force Club: Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Tribhuwan Army Club: Raju Rijal, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar, Hari Chauhan, Binod Bhandari, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Lokesh Bam, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Jitendra Mukhiya, Rohit Paudel, Bikram Sob, Akash Chand, Harikrishna Jha.

