APFC vs TAC Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day Cup 2021 Match 18: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Armed Police Force Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club in Kirtipur

TOSS: The Nepal One Day Cup 2021 match toss between Armed Police Force Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club will take place at 08:15 AM IST January 20.

Time: 08:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

APFC vs TAC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Asif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari

Batsmen Anil Mandal, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Kumar Paudel (C)

All-Rounders Basanta Regmi, Sharad Vesawkar (VC), Rajesh Pulami

Bowlers Sahab Alam, Abinash Bohara, Kishore Mahato

APFC vs TAC probable XI

Armed Police Force Club probable XI: Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Tribhuwan Army Club probable XI: Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Harikrishna Jha, Sushan Bhari, Aakash Chand, Sahab Alam, Raju Rijal.

Armed Police Force Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club Full Squads

Armed Police Force Club: Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Tribhuwan Army Club: Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Harikrishna Jha, Sushan Bhari, Aakash Chand, Sahab Alam, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Bikram Sob.

