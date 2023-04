APH vs ERL Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

KAN vs KOD Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy 2023

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Alappuzha and DCA Eranakulam will take place at 01:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 5, Wednesday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

KAN vs KOD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Dhwaj Raichura

Batsmen Salman Nizar (c), V Abhiram (vc), Neeraj Kumar-I

All-rounders Akshay Chandran, Krishnan Narayanan, Mannembeth Sreeroop

Bowlers Sreyas KV, Muhammed Afriedh, Ryan Sajan, P Nazal

KAN vs KOD Probable XI

DCA Alappuzha: Pathirikattu Midhun , Vishnu Raj(wk), Akash Pillai, Balu Babu, Anuj Jotin, Gireesh PG, Prasoon Prasad, Akhil KG, Jerin PS, Yadhu Sundaram, Nikhil M

DCA Eranakulam: Akhil M S , Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj(wk), Salmon Sebastian, KS Aravind, Sanjeev Satheesan, Manu Krishnan, Ajith Vasudevan, MD Nidheesh, Basil NP, Athul Raveendran, Harikrishnan D