Virat Kohli took to Twitter and made it clear that the RCB captain will be stepping down as the captain of the T20 team after the T20 World Cup. For obvious reasons it has grabbed the attention of everyone and many have come out in support of the decision. Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, while speaking to ANI said he appreciates the decision taken by him and considering the workload he is currently in, it will be good for both the team and for himself.

“There was no such pressure on him and I appreciate his decision. Today cricketers are playing all three formats of the game and Kohli is also captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and seeing the workload he is currently at the peak of his career which is good for himself and the team,” Lal said.

Lal pointed out that that the Delhi boy has bulit a great team and took the Indian side to the number position in Tests.

“Kohli has not quit the captaincy as he has built a team and taken Indian team to number one Test ranking team so it’s not about quitting. It’s all about workload and there is pressure on everyone and you have to deal with that.”

With Virat Kohli stepping down from the role, it gives Rohit Sharma the chance to lead Team India in the shortest format of the game and Lal acknowledges the fact.

“We are lucky we have another captain coming in and we are grooming them and captain also learns from grooming and Kohli has not left T20 and Rohit will benefit from the output Kohli gives him.”