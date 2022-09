ARA vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Aravalli Arrows vs Murthal Magnets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XI

ARA vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Aravalli Arrows vs Murthal Magnets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition, Match 13, At Harivansh Tana Bhagat Stadium, Ranchi

Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Harivansh Tana Bhagat Stadium, Ranchi

ARA vs MUR My Dream11 Team

Jahit Virender Dhull, Lokesh Ghosliya (c), Rahul, Sanjay, Rashid Ali, Umesh Panwar (vc), Vishal Choudhary

ARA vs MUR Probable XI

Aravalli Arrows: Lokesh Ghosliya, Chetan Kumar, Manish Sharma-I, Rashid Ali, Arjun Singh-Choudhary, Vishal Choudhary, Sahil Jandu

Murthal Magnets: Rahul, Jahit Virender Dhull, Sanjay Jaibir Enamia, Sanjay, Umesh Panwar, Aakash-II, Ajay Kumar-I