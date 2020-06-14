A day after former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi announced he tested positive for coronavirus, social media started reacting and some of the reactions were insensitive. One such insensitive reaction was spotted by former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who then slammed the YouTube post which said that Afridi was punished.

Chopra shared the screenshot of a YouTube video caption that describes Afridi’s illness as a ‘punishment’.

“Are we serious?? Sensitivity…humanity…thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you,” Aakash Chopra said in his tweet.

Are we serious?? Sensitivity…humanity…thing of the past?? Wish you a speedy recovery, Shahid. May the force be with you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RlBBi5zBzs Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Afridi, in a Twitter post said that he had been feeling unwell since Thursday and urged fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Apart from all the ‘get well soon’ messages from Pakistani cricketers, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is known to differ with Afridi on political grounds, also wished a speedy recovery for him.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gautam Gambhir said on Salaam Cricket.