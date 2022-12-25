Argentina Embassy In India To Provide Football Training To Children In Kerala

After Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title on December 18, an immense celebration took place in Kerela. Now, after the overwhelming support that the Argentines received from India during their FIFA Cup campaign, the Argentina Embassy in India has shown serious interest in providing football training to children in Kerala.

Franco Agustin Senilliani Melchior, the commercial head of the Argentina Embassy to India, visited the Kerala House situated in Delhi to thank Keralans and express his gratitude for the support Argentina received in the FIFA World Cup. Franco Augustine Senilliani Melchior was received by Resident Commissioner Saurabh Jain Ponnada, Controller CA Ameer and Information Officer Sini K Thomas.

He stated that Argentina is keenly interested in providing football training to the children in Kerala. Melchior mentioned that soon a team under the leadership of Hugo Javier Gobi (Argentina’s ambassador to India) would visit Kerela and explore the future prospects.

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)