Argentina President Javier Milei will not travel to the stadium for his country’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, despite it being the biggest match of the tournament. Instead, he has chosen to watch the game from his official residence in Buenos Aires, believing it gives Argentina the best chance of winning.

The defending champions will take on Spain in Sunday’s final, with Lionel Messi and his teammates aiming to lift the World Cup once again.

President believes staying home has brought Argentina luck

Speaking to a local radio station, Milei explained that he had watched all seven of Argentina’s matches in the tournament from his official residence, Olivos, and the team had won every one of them.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Because of that unbeaten run, he has decided not to change his routine ahead of the final.

The Argentine president said he does not want to take any risk that could affect the team’s fortunes by attending the match in person.

Lucky jacket has become part of his matchday routine

Milei also revealed another personal superstition that he has followed throughout the World Cup.

He said he wears a special jacket featuring the logo of an Argentine oil company during every match.

Recalling Argentina’s game against Switzerland, Milei said he briefly took off the jacket because of the heat, and Switzerland scored soon after. He immediately wore the jacket again and has not removed it during a match since then.

Milei to miss VIP box with Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

By staying in Buenos Aires, Milei will also miss the opportunity to watch the World Cup final from the VIP section alongside United States President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the stadium in New Jersey.

However, the Argentine leader believes maintaining his routine is more important than attending football’s biggest match in person.

Long-standing superstition in Argentine politics

The belief that presidents should avoid attending Argentina’s World Cup matches has existed in the country for decades.

During the 1990 FIFA World Cup, then-President Carlos Menem watched Argentina’s opening match from the stadium, where the team suffered a shock defeat to Cameroon. Since then, several presidents of Argentina have avoided going to World Cup matches, fearing that they might bring bad luck to the national team.

Messi close to yet another World Cup record

On Sunday, Argentina will face Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as they attempt to defend their title.

The match could also enter the history books for captain Lionel Messi. If he finds the net against Spain, he will become Argentina’s record goalscorer in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup, adding a further milestone to his incredible international career.