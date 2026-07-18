IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Argentina President Javier Milei won’t attend FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, reason will surprise you

Argentina President Javier Milei won’t attend FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, reason will surprise you

Argentina President Javier Milei has decided not to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. Here's what he said.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 18, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Published On Jul 18, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 18, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Javier Milei World Cup final

Argentina President to Skip FIFA World Cup Final; Here's Why

Argentina President Javier Milei will not travel to the stadium for his country’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, despite it being the biggest match of the tournament. Instead, he has chosen to watch the game from his official residence in Buenos Aires, believing it gives Argentina the best chance of winning.

The defending champions will take on Spain in Sunday’s final, with Lionel Messi and his teammates aiming to lift the World Cup once again.

President believes staying home has brought Argentina luck

Speaking to a local radio station, Milei explained that he had watched all seven of Argentina’s matches in the tournament from his official residence, Olivos, and the team had won every one of them.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Because of that unbeaten run, he has decided not to change his routine ahead of the final.

The Argentine president said he does not want to take any risk that could affect the team’s fortunes by attending the match in person.

esp-arg-final

Lucky jacket has become part of his matchday routine

Milei also revealed another personal superstition that he has followed throughout the World Cup.

He said he wears a special jacket featuring the logo of an Argentine oil company during every match.

Recalling Argentina’s game against Switzerland, Milei said he briefly took off the jacket because of the heat, and Switzerland scored soon after. He immediately wore the jacket again and has not removed it during a match since then.

Milei to miss VIP box with Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino
By staying in Buenos Aires, Milei will also miss the opportunity to watch the World Cup final from the VIP section alongside United States President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the stadium in New Jersey.

However, the Argentine leader believes maintaining his routine is more important than attending football’s biggest match in person.

Long-standing superstition in Argentine politics

The belief that presidents should avoid attending Argentina’s World Cup matches has existed in the country for decades.

During the 1990 FIFA World Cup, then-President Carlos Menem watched Argentina’s opening match from the stadium, where the team suffered a shock defeat to Cameroon. Since then, several presidents of Argentina have avoided going to World Cup matches, fearing that they might bring bad luck to the national team.

Messi close to yet another World Cup record

On Sunday, Argentina will face Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as they attempt to defend their title.

The match could also enter the history books for captain Lionel Messi. If he finds the net against Spain, he will become Argentina’s record goalscorer in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup, adding a further milestone to his incredible international career.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Spain’s road to FIFA World Cup final: How La Roja set up blockbuster clash with Argentina

Spain’s road to FIFA World Cup final: How La Roja set up blockbuster clash with Argentina
Robbie Fowler predicts FIFA World Cup winner, explains why Spain will beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Robbie Fowler predicts FIFA World Cup winner, explains why Spain will beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina
Lionel Scaloni breaks silence on Lionel Messi’s Argentina future before FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Scaloni breaks silence on Lionel Messi’s Argentina future before FIFA World Cup final
FIFA investigates Argentina after Falklands banner controversy following England semifinal win

FIFA investigates Argentina after Falklands banner controversy following England semifinal win

Latest News

Argentina President won't attend FIFA WC 2026 final, Here's why

BCCI names this star to replace Washington Sundar for third ODI vs England

Spain's road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar's place in ODI team

Sri Lanka Cricket to Honour Sir Garfield Sobers during LPL 2026

Robbie Fowler makes big prediction ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Editor's Pick

Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI

Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI
Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI

Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened
Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India

Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India
Joe Root’s match-winning knock helps England beat India by four wickets, series level 1-1

Joe Root’s match-winning knock helps England beat India by four wickets, series level 1-1
ODI World Cup 2027 without Rohit Sharma? BCCI reportedly not looking at him?

ODI World Cup 2027 without Rohit Sharma? BCCI reportedly not looking at him?