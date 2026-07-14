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Argentina vs France final again? Why England and Spain could change the World Cup script

Argentina vs France final again? Why England and Spain could change the World Cup script. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details regarding the important matches.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 14, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Published On Jul 14, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 14, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Will Argentina and France meet in another World Cup final?

Will Argentina and France meet in another World Cup final?

Four years ago, Argentina and France delivered arguably the greatest FIFA World Cup final in history. Lionel Messi finally lifted the trophy after an unforgettable penalty shootout, while Kylian MbappÃ© became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Now, with the 2026 tournament down to the final four teams, the possibility of a repeat has become one of football’s biggest talking points.

Argentina and France gear up for another World Cup classic

Argentina’s journey has been anything but straightforward in the ongoing tournament. The defending champions have had to work hard through every knockout match, surviving stern tests from Cape Verde and Egypt before defeating Switzerland in the quarter-finals. While Messi remains the focal point, this Argentine side appears more balanced than that of four years ago. Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, and Enzo Fernandez have all shared the responsibility, giving Scaloni a team that is less dependent on individual brilliance and more capable of adapting to different opponents.

Having already conquered the biggest stage in 2022, the players now carry themselves with the confidence of champions. They remain tactically disciplined under pressure and have repeatedly shown an ability to make a strong comeback after being down in the first half.

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France, meanwhile, continues to look like a team built specifically for tournaments. Didier Deschamps has once again assembled a squad overflowing with pace, technical quality, and experience. Kylian MbappÃ© remains the face of French football, but this is no longer a one-man attack. Players across the frontline, like Ousmane Dembele, have stepped up throughout the competition, making France dangerous from every area of the pitch. Their defensive organisation has been equally impressive, as they conceded only one goal throughout the competition.

England and Spain stand in the way of another Argentina-France final

However, assuming another Argentina-France final would ignore the other two teams that have arguably been just as impressive.

England have quietly developed into one of the most balanced sides at the tournament under Thomas Tuchel. Unlike previous generations, this England team appears comfortable winning ugly when required while still possessing enough attacking talent to punish opponents. Jude Bellingham has emerged as the team’s leader along with Harry Kane, but the supporting cast has been equally important, giving England a belief that has often been missing in previous World Cups since their victorious campaign in 1966.

Spain present an equally formidable challenge. Their blend of youthful fearlessness and tactical intelligence has made them one of the most clinical teams in the competition. While much attention naturally falls on Lamine Yamal, Spain’s defensive structure has arguably been their greatest achievement. They have controlled matches through possession while remaining remarkably difficult to break down. The team has conceded only one goal in the ongoing tournament and will test France’s attackers in the semi-final.

The possibility of another Argentina-France final certainly exists, but it should not be mistaken for destiny. This World Cup has already demonstrated that margins are thinner than ever, with every remaining team capable of lifting the trophy.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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