Arijit Singh Wins Hearts, Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, Pictures Go Viral
Singer Arijit Singh performed non-stop for about 25 minutes at the IPL 2023 ceremony but this is his greatest act.
New Delhi: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League started with a blast on 31 March, Friday. The season kicked off with a match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The opening match of IPL 2023 lived up to the hype and before the game, Opening ceremony of the tournament won the hearts of fans. Superstars like singer Arijit Singh and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna performed in front of the crowd.
Singer Arijit Singh entertained over one lakh fans who came to witness the iconic clash between Chennai and Gujarat. His mellifluous music lit up the vibe.
At the end of the ceremony, both the captains of the teams, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, joined the stage to pose for photos with the performers, that time only Arijit was seen touching Dhoni's feet out of respect. A picture of this incident has gone all over social media.
Champions of the mark
Shubman Gill's fifty, Rashid's all-round show help GT best CSK in IPL 2023 opener
Shubman Gill scored a half-century (63) as GT registered a five-wicket win against CSK.
Gill struck 63 off 36 while Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan hammered crucial boundaries off the final over as Gujarat Titans started the defence of their title on a winning note here.
Chasing 179, Titans' had a similar start to that of CSK with just three runs off the first over. Then, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit Deshpande for a couple of fours and a six, taking 15 runs off the over.
Brief scores:
Chennai Super Kings 178/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92, Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2-26 Alzarri Joseph 2-33) lost to Gujarat Titans 182/5 in 19.2 overs (Shubman Gill 63, Vijay Shankar 27; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3-36) by 5 wickets.
