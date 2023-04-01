Arijit Singh Wins Hearts, Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, Pictures Go Viral

New Delhi: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League started with a blast on 31 March, Friday. The season kicked off with a match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The opening match of IPL 2023 lived up to the hype and before the game, Opening ceremony of the tournament won the hearts of fans. Superstars like singer Arijit Singh and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna performed in front of the crowd.

Singer Arijit Singh entertained over one lakh fans who came to witness the iconic clash between Chennai and Gujarat. His mellifluous music lit up the vibe.

At the end of the ceremony, both the captains of the teams, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, joined the stage to pose for photos with the performers, that time only Arijit was seen touching Dhoni's feet out of respect. A picture of this incident has gone all over social media.