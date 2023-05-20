New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are one of the strongest teams in IPL 2023. The five-time IPL champions came back stronger after a forgetful start to the season. Currently sitting at number 14 in the points table, Mumbai will face SunRisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match on Monday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match, MI players were spotted in the gym for preparations, meanwhile in a video uploaded by Mumbai Indian social media handle, legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar can be seen arm-wrestling with his teammates.

In the video, star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod were also seen hitting the gym and lifting weights.

Here is the video: