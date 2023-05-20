Advertisement

Mumbai will face SunRisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match on Monday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Arjun Tendulkar Arm Wrestles With MI Teammate Ahead Of Team's Must-Win Game Against SRH - WATCH
Updated: May 20, 2023 3:01 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are one of the strongest teams in IPL 2023. The five-time IPL champions came back stronger after a forgetful start to the season. Currently sitting at number 14 in the points table, Mumbai will face SunRisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match on Monday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match, MI players were spotted in the gym for preparations, meanwhile in a video uploaded by Mumbai Indian social media handle, legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar can be seen arm-wrestling with his teammates.

In the video, star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod were also seen hitting the gym and lifting weights.

Hoe Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For Playoffs

Both teams are coming into the fixture having lost their previous encounters as Mumbai Indians lost by five runs against Lucknow Super Giants while SRH lost against RCB by eight wickets.

Won four of their most recent six games, MI stand a strong chance of making the playoffs. MI must defeat SRH by a wide margin to increase their chances of making the playoffs. Even if they win, Mumbai will still depend on RCB, LSG, and CSK because a loss by any of the three clubs will guarantee Mumbai's place in the playoffs.

With only four victories from 13 games, SRH, on the other side, are last (ranked tenth) in the points table. The Aiden Markram-led team made a comeback by defeating PBKS and KKR in back-to-back games. However, after that they could only win two of their next nine games. After already been eliminated from the competition, SRH will be keen to ruin MI's celebration by defeating them.

 

