Lucknow: Mumbai Indians are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. MI need a win in the match to keep their hopes alive for finishing as one of the top two teams in the points table. Ahead of the match, there is some bad news for the MI fans as Arjun Tendulkar, who made his IPL debut in the current season, was bitten by a dog. In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun met Yudhvir Singh and revealed that he was bitten by a dog on May 13.

Arjun was dropped from the MI team after an ordinary four matches, where he could only pick three wickets.