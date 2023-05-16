Advertisement

Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By Dog Ahead Of LSG vs MI Clash

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun Tendulkar revealed Yudhvir Singh tAr

Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By Dog Ahead Of LSG vs MI Clash
Updated: May 16, 2023 9:54 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. MI need a win in the match to keep their hopes alive for finishing as one of the top two teams in the points table. Ahead of the match, there is some bad news for the MI fans as Arjun Tendulkar, who made his IPL debut in the current season, was bitten by a dog. In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun met Yudhvir Singh and revealed that he was bitten by a dog on May 13.

Arjun was dropped from the MI team after an ordinary four matches, where he could only pick three wickets.

Also Read

More News ›
Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By Dog Ahead Of LSG vs MI Clash
We Are Just Backing Each Other And Enjoying Our Cricket, Says Piyush Chawla
Virat Kohli Bhai Is My Idol: GT's Shubman Gill Speaks About His Inspiration Following Victory Against SRH
GT TO RCB First IPL Centurion For All Teams
GT TO RCB First IPL Centurion For All Teams
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Reason For Taking MS Dhoni's Autograph On Shirt Post CSK vs KKR Match

Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Reason For Taking MS Dhoni's Autograp...

We Are Just Backing Each Other And Enjoying Our Cricket, Says Piyush Chawla

We Are Just Backing Each Other And Enjoying Our Cricket, Say...

Virat Kohli Bhai Is My Idol: GT's Shubman Gill Speaks About His Inspiration Following Victory Against SRH

Virat Kohli Bhai Is My Idol: GT's Shubman Gill Speaks About ...

GT TO RCB First IPL Centurion For All Teams

GT TO RCB First IPL Centurion For All Teams

GT TO RCB First IPL Centurion For All Teams

GT TO RCB First IPL Centurion For All Teams

Advertisement